Golden State Warriors Assign Guard De'Anthony Melton to Santa Cruz

Published on October 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors have assigned guard De'Anthony Melton to the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today. Santa Cruz tipped off their 2025 training camp on Monday, October 27, and will open the 2025-26 NBA G League season at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday, November 7, against the Rip City Remix, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

Melton, who has been out since suffering a partially torn left ACL on November 12, 2024, will participate in segments of practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors today. The 27-year-old appeared in six games (two starts) for Golden State last season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 20.2 minutes per game before undergoing a season-ending surgery on December 4, 2024, to repair his partially torn left ACL. After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets by the Warriors on December 15, 2024, Melton signed with Golden State as a free agent on October 1, 2025.

Originally drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 46th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the seven-year NBA veteran has appeared in 356 NBA games (148 starts) with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Warriors. Melton holds NBA career averages of 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 22.9 minutes per game.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Rip City Remix at Kaiser Permanente Arena for a back-to-back set to open the 2025-26 NBA G League season on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. Fans in attendance on Opening Night (Nov. 7) will receive a free Opening Night T-Shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, with fans in attendance on November 8 set to receive a 2025-26 Season Schedule Magnet.

