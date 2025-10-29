South Bay Lakers Announce Training Camp Roster

Published on October 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have announced their training camp roster following the 2025 NBA G League Draft. Training camp tipped off Monday, Oct. 27, at UCLA Health Training Center under second-year head coach Zach Guthrie.

The roster is led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way players Christian Koloko, Chris Mañon and Nick Smith Jr. RJ Davis, Arthur Kaluma, Augustus Marčiulionis and Anton Watson join the team as affiliate players. Kylor Kelley returns to South Bay, joined by Jarron Cumberland and Tevian Jones, who were acquired via trade.

At the 2025 NBA G League Draft, South Bay acquired center Drew Timme (6'10", 235) and a 2027 first-round draft pick from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Nate Williams. Timme spent last season with the Long Island Nets, averaging 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.6 minutes. Timme also played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2024-25, appearing in nine games (two starts) and averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.2 minutes. A Gonzaga alum, Timme was named a First Team All-American and WCC Player of the Year as a senior.

With the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft, South Bay selected guard Selton Miguel (6'4", 217). The Angola native started all 36 games for the University of Maryland in 2024-25, averaging 11.6 points on 42.4 percent shooting from three. Miguel also played collegiately at Kansas State (2022-22) and South Florida (2022-24). He most recently appeared for the Utah Jazz during 2025 NBA Summer League play.

Also on draft night, South Bay acquired the returning player rights to guard Will Richardson (6'5", 170), a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round selection from the Rip City Remix in exchange for the draft rights to forward Dillon Jones, who was selected first overall in Saturday's draft.

Guthrie's staff includes assistant coaches Alex Cerda, Perry Huang, Mo Charlo and Liam Flynn, along with head video coordinator Austin Pope. Juan Torres joins as head athletic trainer, supported by assistant Saul Cruz. Strength and conditioning coach Brandon Penthany and equipment manager Lucas Cortez also begin their first seasons with South Bay.

The South Bay Lakers open the 2025-26 season at home Saturday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m. PT against the Valley Suns. [ Click here for tickets. ]

To celebrate the start of the season, South Bay players and coaches will host a Fan Fest at Yukon Elementary School Nov. 4 in Torrance, Calif. Media interested in attending must RSVP to gwhitaker@la-lakers.com by 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

The full training camp roster (not including two-way or assignment players) can be found below.

NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA / COUNTRY YRS ACQUIRED

Jace Carter G 6-6 225 1/14/03 Texas A&M / USA R Player Pool

Jarron Cumberland G 6-5 205 9/22/97 Cincinnati / USA 4 Trade

RJ Davis G 6-0 182 10/21/01 North Carolina / USA R Affiliate

Cheikh Mbacke Diong C 6-11 235 12/11/99 Central Florida / Senegal 1 Trade

Luke Goode F 6-7 210 8/24/02 Indiana / USA R Tryout

Tevian Jones G 6-6 220 6/29/00 Southern Utah / USA 2 Trade

Arthur Kaluma F 6-7 225 3/1/02 Texas / USA R Affiliate

Kylor Kelley C 7-0 215 8/26/97 Oregon State / USA 4 Returning

Christian Koloko C 7-0 223 6/20/00 Arizona / USA 2 Two-Way

Chris Mañon G 6-4 212 12/9/01 Vanderbilt / USA R Two-Way

Augustas Marčiulionis G 6-4 203 3/21/02 St. Mary's (CA) / Lithuania R Affiliate

Braxton Meah C 7-1 250 7/24/03 Nebraska / USA R Tryout

Selton Miguel G 6-4 217 10/24/00 Maryland / Angola R Drafted

James Reese G 6-4 170 12/8/98 South Carolina / USA R Tryout

Nick Smith Jr. G 6-2 185 4/18/04 Arkansas / USA 2 Two-Way

Erik Timko G 6-5 200 1/31/02 Delaware / USA R Player Pool

Drew Timme F/C 6-10 235 9/9/00 Gonzaga / USA 2 Trade

Anton Watson F 6-8 225 10/6/00 Gonzaga / USA 1 Affiliate







