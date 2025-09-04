South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Tevian Jones

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to guard Tevian Jones in a trade with the Grand Rapids Gold. In exchange, South Bay sends the returning player rights to Grayson Murphy and its 2025 first round draft pick.

Jones (6'6", 220) appeared in 48 games (29 starts) for Grand Rapids during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.0 minutes. Across two NBA G League seasons with Grand Rapids (2024-25) and Birmingham (2023-24), the 25-year-old has appeared in 98 games (35 starts), averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.1 minutes.

The Arizona native played five collegiate seasons at Southern Utah (2020-23) and Illinois (2018-19), earning All-WAC First Team honors in his final season.







