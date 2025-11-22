South Bay Lakers Stay Perfect at Home with 115-95 Win

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors, 115-95, Friday night at UCLA Health Training Center to improve to 4-1 overall and 4-0 at home.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero, on assignment with South Bay, led the team with a game-high 19 points (5-9 FG, 5-5 FT) four rebounds and three steals. Forward Drew Timme recorded his second double-double of the season, posting 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3FG) and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Six Lakers scored in double figures, including Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way guard Nick Smith Jr., who tallied 17 points and six rebounds in his South Bay debut. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, on assignment with South Bay, recorded 15 points, a team-high eight assists and three steals. Anton Watson scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3FG) and three steals in 29 minutes as a reserve. Two-Way guard Chris Mañon added 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

South Bay's defensive effort led the way in the victory as Santa Cruz was held to under 100 points and finished the night shooting 21.6% (8-37 FG) from beyond-the-arc while turning 20 Santa Cruz turnovers into 22 points.

All five Santa Cruz starters scored in double figures, led by two-way forward Jackson Rowe, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Guard LJ Cryer added 16 points and nine assists, while forward Taevion Kinsey scored 15 points. Center Marques Bolden added 14 points and eight rebounds.

South Bay hosts Santa Cruz again at UCLA Health Training Center on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. PT.







