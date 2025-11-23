Boom Falls to Cruise Despite Strong First Half

NOBLESVILLE, IN - The Noblesville Boom (0-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, dropped the first game of a back-to-back set against the Motor City Cruise (3-3), 107-96, on Saturday at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

In their Boom debut, two-way players RayJ Dennis and Taelon Peter led the way after combining for 38 points. Dennis finished with 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks while Peter posted 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Wendell Moore Jr. (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Tolu Smith (21 points, 12 rebounds) both registered a double-double, paving the way for the come-from-behind victory. Isaac Jones added 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Boom used a flurry of scoring runs throughout the first half, including an 11-0 run in the second quarter, to build a game-high 16-point lead in the frame. The Boom locked down defensively in the first half, forcing Motor City into 16 turnovers, which led to 14 points for the Boom.

After regrouping during halftime, the Cruise came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter en route to shooting 52 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the three-point line. The Cruise opened the second half on a 17-4 run, erasing their deficit, to reclaim the lead for the first time since the 4:56 mark of the opening period.

Despite the counterattack in the third, the Boom managed to edge out an 82-79 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Boom struggled down the stretch after being outscored 28-14 in the fourth quarter as Motor City built an 11-point lead, its largest in the game, to secure the victory.

NEXT UP

The two teams will meet again on Sunday to complete the two-game series, tipping off at 3 p.m., at the Innovation Mile. Coverage will be available on NBA TV.

