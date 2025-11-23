Stars Complete 14-Point Comeback Against Kings, Improve to 4-1

Published on November 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars completed a 14-point comeback to defeat the Stockton Kings 139-132, snapping Stockton's five-game winning streak and improving to 4-1 on the season.

The Kings led by as many as 14 at the 6:48 mark of the third quarter, but the Stars began to chip away behind strong play from the bench. By the end of the period, Stockton held a narrow 100-97 lead. A mid-range jumper by Sean East II at the 9:29 mark of the fourth quarter tied the game at 106-106, and the Stars pushed ahead from there, extending the lead to as many as 11 and never relinquished control.

Salt Lake City's comeback was powered once again by its bench unit. East II continued his elite scoring stretch, posting a team-high 26 points (8-12 FGM, 4-6 3PM) off the bench. Every Stars reserve scored at least 15 points: Max Abmas (19), Justin Harmon (18), and Mo Bamba (14).

Jazz assignment players Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton Jr. made their 2025-26 Stars debuts, with Hendricks scoring seven points and Clayton Jr. leading all starters with 20.

Stockton was led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored 27 points off the bench, and Daeqwon Plowden, who added 26 as a starter. The Kings shot a blistering 44.6% from beyond the arc, helping them build their third-quarter advantage.

The Stars and Kings meet again in the second game of the doubleheader on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center. The game will air on Jazz+.

