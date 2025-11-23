Li Nets Pull Away From Swarm

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, took down the Greensboro Swarm (4-3), 128-113, on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Brooklyn Nets assignee guard Nolan Traore led the way with 28 points to go along with nine assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes while shooting 55 percent (11-for-20) from the field and 66.7 percent (6-for-9) from deep. Brooklyn Nets assignee forward Danny Wolf added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes while shooting 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from the field. Wolf also blocked three shots for the highest blocks total by a Long Island player so far this season. This marked the first time in franchise history that multiple Nets rookies recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists each in a single Tip-Off Tournament game.

Long Island guard Yuri Collins posted 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds with three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes while shooting 50 percent (3-for-6) from deep. Collins has recorded a steal in 19 consecutive NBA G League Tip Off Tournament and regular season games dating back to last season, and he also owns the league's longest active streak of games with at least four assists, at 52 consecutive games. Nets forward Trevon Scott put up 19 points on 66.7 percent (8-for-12) shooting from the field and 60 percent (3-for-5) from deep while grabbing eight rebounds, including his 100th offensive rebound with Long Island.

Long Island grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the opening frame while outrebounding the Swarm, 18-12. The Nets dished out 12 assists in the first quarter while turning the ball over just twice and led by eight after the first frame, 34-26. Long Island went on a 14-4 run from the 5:42 mark of the second quarter to 1:59 in the second. The Nets outscored Greensboro 12-3 in points off turnovers in the first half and took a 16-point lead into the break, 67-51.

The Nets got off to a strong start in the third quarter with an 8-0 run from 10:37 to 9:09, but Greensboro battled back to cut Long Island's lead to 15 points entering the fourth. Long Island took control in the final frame with a 13-3 run from 10:42 to 7:46 in the fourth and closed out the Swarm for a 128-113 win. Long Island dished out 36 assists with just 11 turnovers in the win and shot 47.8 percent (22-for-46) from beyond the arc.

Greensboro forward Keyontae Johnson posted a team-high 27 points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes. Swarm forward Tidjane Salaun added 23 points with six rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes.

Long Island will host Greensboro again for the team's Jewish Heritage Night at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. ET.

