Charge Down the Gold

Published on November 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Norchad Omier of the Cleveland Charge with a slam dunk(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (4-4) got back to .500 with a 134-126 win over the Grand Rapids Gold (6-2) in front of 4,007 at Public Hall on Saturday night.

Cleveland's Killian Hayes scored a game-high 31 points with eight assists and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench. Tristan Enaruna scored 27 points with seven boards and two steals. Norchad Omier posted his fifth double-double in eight games with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Miller Kopp added 19 points and Darius Brown dished 12 assists in the Charge win.

Grand Rapids was led by four different players scoring 20+ points tonight: Curtis Jones (28 points, six rebounds, five assists), Javante McCoy (27 points, six rebounds), Moses Brown (22 points, 16 rebounds), and Tamar Bates (20 points, seven rebounds).

The Charge next hit the road over Thanksgiving weekend with a two-game set at the Windy City Bulls beginning on Friday, November 28 at 8:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

