Herd Fight to Final Buzzer, Fall Just Short in 101-98 Thriller

Published on November 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 101-98.

Johnny Davis led the Herd with 20 points while Victor Oladipo followed with 16 points.

The top scorers for the Sioux Falls Skyforce were Ethan Thompson with 26 points and Kasparas Jakucionis with 15 points.

The Skyforce quickly jumped ahead 5-0 early in the first quarter. Wisconsin answered with a Victor Oladipo driving layup and a Johnny Davis pull-up jumper to cut the deficit to one. The Herd caught fire with Oladipo drilling a fast-break three at 8:52 to give Wisconsin its first lead, and Davis followed with a reverse layup and coast-to-coast finish. Craig Randall II buried three consecutive triples to put the Herd ahead 34-15 after one.

Wisconsin opened the second quarter with a highlight dunk from Alex Antetokounmpo off a steal, stretching the lead to 21. Sioux Falls responded with a pair of buckets, sparking a 10-2 run that trimmed the margin to 13. The Herd countered with Oladipo's dunk and a technical free throw from Kira Lewis Jr. Despite the surge, Wisconsin maintained control thanks to timely buckets from Davis and Lewis Jr., heading into halftime with a 59-43 advantage. Johnny Davis paced the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

Johnny Davis opened the third quarter with a three-pointer, followed by another from Butler Jr., pushing the lead to 20. Moments later, Kira Lewis Jr. drilled a triple to make it 68-47, and Oladipo finished a fast-break layup for Wisconsin's largest lead of the night at 23 points. Sioux Falls caught fire, hitting multiple threes to cut the deficit to 16. A late jumper from Craig Randall II gave the Herd an 80-67 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

The final period was a thriller. Wisconsin struck first with a Randall II three and a Thompson triple to push the lead back to 17, but Sioux Falls answered with a deadly 20-5 run to tie the game at the four-minute mark. From there, the Skyforce seized control and took its first lead since the opening minutes. The teams traded baskets, but Sioux Falls converted a clutch free throw with 2.5 seconds left to seal the comeback. Wisconsin's final three-point attempt was missed, and Sioux Falls completed the comeback to win 101-98.

The Herd will hit the road to take on the Motor City Cruise on Tuesday, November 25th, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot Green Bay 32 or ESPN+.

--Wisconsin Herd--







NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.