Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Alex Schumacher

Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired guard Alex Schumacher from the Valley Suns in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Jordan Schakel and Long Island's second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Schumacher (6'3", 185) has appeared in 31 career NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (three starts) across parts of two seasons (2024-26) with the Suns, averaging 11.2 points, 3,0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 24.0 minutes per game. He also appeared in two NBA G League playoff games for the Suns last season, posting averages of 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old began his professional career with the Windy City Bulls, appearing in 40 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (17 starts) during the 2024-25 season and recording averages of 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 21.6 minutes per game. Prior to joining Windy City, the Vancouver, Wash., native spent two collegiate seasons (2022-24) at Seattle University, appearing in 69 games (67 starts) and recording averages of 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game. Schumacher topped the Western Athletic Conference with 5.1 assists per game in 2023-24 to earn All-WAC Second Team honors and led the Redhawks to a College Basketball Invitational championship while being named to the CBI All-Tournament team. He played his first three collegiate seasons (2019-22) at Saint Martin's University.

Schakel's returning player rights were originally acquired by Long Island via trade with the Maine Celtics on Aug. 19, 2025.







