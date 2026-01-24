Spurs Fall to Go-Go, 112-96
Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
Austin, TX - The Austin Spurs (7-5) fell to the Capital City Go-Go (8-5), 112-96, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Jayden Nunn led the Spurs with 24 points, while Stanley Umude finished with 19 points. Kyle Mangas and Donovan Williams each added 16. Capital City took a 59-52 lead into halftime after a 36-point second quarter. Nunn led the Spurs with 16 first-half points, while Skal Labissiere paced the Go-Go with 14 points. Capital City shot 51.4% from the field in the second half, led by 13 points from Alondes Williams, to maintain momentum in the win. Williams led the Go-Go with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Labissiere finished with 24 points, while Keshon Gilbert recorded 21 points and 5 assists.
NEXT UP: The Spurs travel to Arizona to face the Valley Suns on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. CT at Mullett Arena. The game will be available to watch on NBA TV.
