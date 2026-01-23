Series Preview: at Santa Cruz Warriors

Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 121-109 on 2/4/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 10-10

Streak: W1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce opens a two-game series at the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday night, beginning a five-game road trip after closing a three-game homestand with a win over the Long Island Nets.

Sioux Falls enters the series coming off a strong offensive showing against Long Island, shooting better than 53 percent from the field and assisting on 36 of its 45 made baskets. Jahmir Young continued his recent stretch of production, finishing with 30 points and 13 assists to cap a homestand in which he recorded three straight games of at least 22 points and 12 assists. Trevor Keels added 28 points, while the Skyforce's ball movement and efficiency helped build a 19-point halftime lead and hold off a late Nets push.

Santa Cruz comes into the weekend having won five of its last seven games, including a sweep of the Valley Suns. The Warriors are led by Charles Bassey, who is averaging 18.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, anchoring one of the league's strongest rebounding teams. Santa Cruz ranks third in the NBA G League at 48.1 rebounds per game and consistently generates second-chance opportunities through its interior presence.

The matchup presents a contrast in strengths. Sioux Falls has leaned on pace, spacing and ball movement during its recent stretch, while Santa Cruz's physicality on the glass remains a focal point on both ends of the floor. The Warriors also allow the most three-point attempts in the league (44.7 per game), an area the Skyforce may look to exploit over the two-game set.

The back-to-back series serves as the opening stop of Sioux Falls' five-game road trip, with the Skyforce looking to carry momentum from their homestand into a challenging weekend at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

YOUNG'S JANUARY SURGE

- Young is averaging 29.3 points and 9.7 assists in January, leading the NBA G League in scoring for the month while ranking second in total assists (81) and T-2nd in double-doubles (4).

- He has scored 30+ points in four of his last seven games, including a season-high 36 points on Jan. 18 vs. Salt Lake City, and has logged 12 or more assists in three straight games.

- Over his last seven games, Young is shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three, while carrying one of the heaviest workloads among G League guards with 39+ minutes in seven of his last eight games.

- During the three-game January homestand, Young averaged 29.0 points, 14.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds, directing the Skyforce offense throughout the stretch.

- Sioux Falls is now 10-1 this season when Young records at least eight assists, underscoring his impact as the team's primary facilitator.

KEELS' HOT STREAK CONTINUES

- Since his career-high 46-point outing on Jan. 9, Keels is averaging 27.0 points over his last six games, shooting 57.9 percent from the field while serving as a primary scoring option for Sioux Falls.

- Keels has been elite from beyond the arc during that stretch, knocking down 52.9 percent from three on 4.5 made threes per game, making him one of only two NBA G League players to shoot better than 50 percent on that volume.

- The Skyforce are 4-2 in those six games, with Keels posting a +4.2 average plus/minus while logging 36.0 minutes per game and providing consistent two-way production.

WELCOME TO THE SIOUX, DSJ

- The Skyforce acquired 2017 lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. from the available player pool on Wednesday.

- Smith Jr. brings 326 games of NBA experience, highlighted by NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2018, and has averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals across seven NBA seasons.







