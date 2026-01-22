Force Holds off Nets to Close off Homestand

Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Jahmir Young continued his strong stretch of play with a complete performance, finishing with 30 points and 13 assists as the Sioux Falls Skyforce closed a three-game homestand with a 119-110 win over the Long Island Nets Wednesday night at Heritage Court.

Sioux Falls set control early, opening the game on a 31-16 first quarter behind efficient offense and defensive pressure. The Skyforce shot 59.1 percent from the field in the opening period while forcing five Long Island (7-6) turnovers, turning those stops into early momentum and a double-digit cushion. Young scored nine points and handed out five assists in the quarter alone, setting the tone offensively from the opening tip.

The advantage grew before halftime as Sioux Falls outscored Long Island 32-28 in the second quarter to take a 63-44 lead into the break. The Skyforce consistently generated paint touches and ball movement, finishing the half with a 38-28 edge in points in the paint while holding the Nets to 36.5 percent shooting through two quarters.

Sioux Falls maintained separation in the third, matching its first-quarter output with 31 points and stretching the lead to as many as 25. The Skyforce shot 64.7 percent in the period, continuing to score efficiently without relying on isolation possessions as Young and Trevor Keels kept the offense organized.

Long Island made its push in the fourth, scoring 40 points behind aggressive transition play and second-chance opportunities, but Sioux Falls answered with timely execution late. Young scored nine of his 30 points in the final period, delivering key baskets and free throws as the Nets trimmed the margin into single digits.

Young finished the night shooting 10-21 from the field and 7-9 at the free throw line, adding five rebounds while accounting for 43 points created through scoring and assists. Keels provided a strong secondary scoring presence with 28 points on 12-25 shooting, while Bez Mbeng contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Sioux Falls shot 53.6 percent overall and recorded 36 assists on 45-made field goals.

Long Island was led by E.J. Liddell, who scored 25 points on 8-14 shooting, connecting on four three-pointers while adding nine rebounds. Grant Nelson supplied interior production with 14 points and eight rebounds in under 18 minutes, and Tyson Etienne finished with 15 points and eight assists. The Nets totaled 30 second-chance points and scored 52 points in the paint, keeping the game within reach into the final minutes.

With the win, Sioux Falls improved to 8-5 and closed its homestand on a positive note before shifting focus to the road ahead. The Skyforce will open a five-game road trip this weekend with a back-to-back set against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Long Island will return home and host Raptors 905 on Friday.







NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.