Game Preview: vs Long Island Nets

Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: W, 98-96 on 1/6/25 in Uniondale, NY

All-Time Record: 2-3

Streak: W1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce return to Heritage Court on Wednesday afternoon to host the Long Island Nets, closing their homestand before embarking on a five-game road trip that begins this weekend with a back-to-back against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Sioux Falls split its two-game set with the Salt Lake City Stars over the weekend, highlighted by a standout performance from Jahmir Young. The Skyforce guard produced a season-high scoring effort in the series while continuing his playmaking surge, recording 12-plus assists for the third time in the last five games as Sioux Falls maintained its emphasis on pace and ball movement.

The Skyforce showed balance across the two games against Salt Lake City, receiving efficient interior production from Vladislav Goldin while generating consistent perimeter shooting. Sioux Falls continued to lean on ball movement, creating quality looks early in possessions and maintaining pressure in transition, a trend that has defined its recent stretch of play.

Long Island enters the matchup playing its best stretch of the season. After opening the regular season 3-4, the Nets have won four of their last five games, highlighted by a weekend sweep of the Iowa Wolves. Nate Williams and Tyson Etienne lead the offensive attack, combining to average 38.5 points per game while anchoring a group that thrives in the open floor.

The Nets rank second in the NBA G League in both points off turnovers (25.2) and fast break points (17.9), presenting a transition-heavy challenge for Sioux Falls as it looks to close its home stand on a high note before shifting focus to its upcoming road slate.

YOUNG'S JANUARY SURGE

- Young is averaging 29.3 points and 9.7 assists in January, up from 19.8 points and 9.4 assists in December.

- He has scored 30+ points in four of his last seven games, including a season-high 36 points on Jan. 18 vs. Salt Lake City.

- Young has recorded 12 or more assists in three of the last five games, including a career-high 17 assists on Jan. 17 against the Stars.

- Over his last seven games, Young is shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three, a significant jump from December.

- He has produced five double-doubles since Dec. 22, including three in January alone.

- Young has logged 39+ minutes in seven of his last eight games, reflecting one of the heaviest workloads among NBA G League guards.

- During the two-game series split with Salt Lake City, Young averaged 29.0 points, 14.5 assists, and 7.0 rebounds, accounting for the Skyforce's offensive engine throughout the set.

- Sioux Falls is 9-1 this season when Young records at least eight assists.

MADSEN PROVIDES EFFICIENT LIFT IN WEEKEND TILT AGAINST SALT LAKE CITY

- Averaged 14.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over the two-game set

- Shot 11-19 FGA (57.9%) and 7-11 3PA (63.6%)

- Logged 35:37 on Jan. 18, finishing with 12 rebounds, his highest total this season

- Posted a +29 combined plus-minus across the back-to-back

- It marked his sixth and seventh games this season with 3+ 3PM.







