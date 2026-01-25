Fast Start Gives Force 117-103 Victory over Sea Dubs

Santa Cruz, CA - The Sioux Falls Skyforce split their two-game series with the Santa Cruz Warriors, closing the set with a 117-103 win Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Sioux Falls (9-6) set the tone early, opening the game with a 29-14 first quarter and controlling play on both ends from the opening tip. The Skyforce established an interior presence immediately, scoring consistently in the paint while holding Santa Cruz (8-5) to 20.8 percent shooting in the opening period. Sioux Falls carried that momentum into halftime with a 50-45 lead.

Jahmir Young continued his strong stretch of play, finishing with 34 points and 10 assists. The performance marked Young's 10th consecutive game with at least 20 points, his third straight 30-point outing, and his sixth 30-point performance over the last nine games. Young has now recorded double-digit assists in four of his last five games as he continued to anchor the Skyforce offense. He shot 13-21 from the field and knocked down four three-pointers in the win.

The Skyforce created separation coming out of the locker room, outscoring Santa Cruz 39-31 in the third quarter. Sioux Falls pushed the lead to as many as 20 behind efficient ball movement, second-chance opportunities, and continued pressure in the paint. The Skyforce shot 66.7 percent in the third quarter, capitalizing on stops and turning defense into offense.

Sioux Falls maintained control in the fourth, answering each Santa Cruz push and closing the game with steady execution. The Skyforce finished with 58 points in the paint and shot 48.9 percent overall while holding the Warriors to 41.1 percent shooting on the night.

Trevor Keels added 19 points, while Dain Dainja provided a strong spark off the bench with 18 points on 7-10 shooting. Vladislav Goldin recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Bez Mbeng filled the stat sheet with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Dennis Smith Jr. contributed five points, four steals, and three rebounds while posting a plus-nine plus-minus in 17 minutes.

Santa Cruz was led by Jacksen Moni with 17 points, while LJ Cryer and Franco Miller Jr. scored 16 apiece. The Warriors were unable to overcome Sioux Falls' early start and third-quarter surge.

The Skyforce travels to face the Birmingham Squadron on Wednesday, while the Warriors travel to play the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday.







