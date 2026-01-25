Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars

STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Kings (9-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (5-9) in overtime on Tuesday night at Adventist Health Arena, 138-134.

Guard Jon Elmore led with 25 points and four assists. Guard Daeqwon Plowden contributed 24 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while guard DaQuan Jefferies scored 21 points with eight rebounds. Guard Isaiah Stevens collected a double-double in the win with 19 points and 14 assists.

Salt Lake City guard Max Abmas paced his squad with 26 points, while guard Sean East II and forward Matthew Cleveland scored 24 and 21 points, respectively.

The Stars jumped out to an early 41-32 lead in the first quarter. Stockton made a second quarter push, led by Elmore, Plowden, and forward Jaylin Williams, and would lead 69-66 at halftime.

After a tightly contested third quarter, the two teams continued to match each other in scoring through the fourth and were tied up at 127-127 with two minutes remaining. Both teams collected a bucket each and ended regulation tied, 131-131.

In OT, the Kings got to work right away with buckets from Stevens and guard Dexter Dennis before Jefferies hit the game-sealing shot, hitting a three from the top of the key, as the Kings won, 138-134.

Stockton ended with 30 assists to the Stars' 19, led by Stevens, who had a season-high 14 assists.

The Stockton Kings head to Southaven, Miss., on Monday, Jan. 26, to take on the Memphis Hustle with tip-off set for 5 p.m. PT at Landers Center.







