Iowa Wolves Back in the Win Column with 127-109 Victory over Memphis Hustle

Published on January 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Memphis Hustle 127-109 on Saturday night at Casey's Center. The Wolves (8-6) returned to the win column in front of 4,296 fans in Des Moines.

Jules Bernard led Iowa with 28 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. Enrique Freeman, in his first game back with the Wolves, recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Santos added 19 points from the bench.

Iowa shot 57.5% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc. Jalen Crutcher went 4-for-7 from three-point range, contributing to 12 of his 17 points.

The Wolves and Hustle were back-and-forth in the first half, but the Wolves took a dominant lead in the third quarter, leading by as many as 27 points. The Wolves out-rebounded the Hustle 46-33, but the Hustle out-scored the Wolves 66-58 in the paint.

Tyler Burton led Memphis (2-11) with 37 points. Nate Hinton added 28 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Jahmai Mashack and Charlie Brown Jr. scored 15 points and 13 points, respectively.

The Wolves are back in action on Monday, January 26, against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and on Tuesday, January 27, against the Mexico City Capitanes. Both games tip off at 6:30 p.m. from Casey's Center.







