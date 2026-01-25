Strong Team Performance Lifts Vipers over Remix

Published on January 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (9-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Rip City Remix (8-7) 134-112 on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Rip City quickly took control of the game and led for the first five minutes of the game. However, RGV then took a 15-14 advantage with 4:42 in the first. After the first quarter ended 31-21, the Vipers continued to dominate and even picked up its biggest lead in the fourth quarter with a point differential of 24 points.

Five of the eight Vipers players scored in the double digits with Houston Rockets two-way, Tristen Newton, leading the way with 34 points and seven rebounds. John Knight III finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Tyler Smith secured 23 points and nine rebounds.

All eight of the active Rip City Remix players scored in the double digits. The Remix were led by Alex Reese with 19 points. Blake Hinson secured a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Parker also had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Vipers will take on the Iowa Wolves at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26 at Casey's Center. The game may be viewed on NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







