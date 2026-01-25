Boom Overcomes 20-Point Deficit, Stuns Herd in Overtime

Oshkosh, WI - The Noblesville Boom (8-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, erased a 20-point deficit to defeat the Wisconsin Herd (6-9), 117-115, in overtime Saturday night at Oshkosh Arena.

The Boom was led by Cody Martin, who poured in a season-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, to go along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Gabe McGlothan provided a spark off the bench with 25 points and nine rebounds, including the game-winning free throw. Jalen Slawson once again filled the stat sheet, finishing with 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks.

Cormac Ryan paced the Herd with 25 points on 8-of-23 shooting, while Stephen Thompson followed with 24 points and six rebounds. Mark Sears and Victor Oladipo each scored 15 points, with Sears adding seven assists and Oladipo pulling down eight rebounds.

Wisconsin controlled the opening quarter with a flurry of scoring runs, highlighted by a 16-0 surge to build an 18-point lead with 5:07 remaining in the period. Despite the Boom closing the quarter on a 10-2 run, the Herd carried a 38-25 advantage into the second after Ryan and Thompson scored 11 points apiece in the frame. Wisconsin continued its hot shooting throughout the first half, connecting on 65.8 percent (25-of-38) from the field and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from beyond the arc to maintain an 18-point cushion at halftime.

After trailing by as many as 20 points, the Boom flipped the momentum in the second half, outscoring the Herd 56-38 behind Cody Martin and Cameron Hildreth, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to force overtime. After combining for 40 points on 13-of-19 shooting in the first half, Ryan and Thompson were held to just four points on 2-of-10 shooting in the second. Ryan opened the extra period with his first basket since the first half, but the Boom answered with a 6-0 run to move within one point of the target score. After the Herd connected on a clutch three-pointer, McGlothan stepped to the free-throw line and calmly knocked down the game-winning foul shot to lift Noblesville to its fourth consecutive victory.

NEXT UP The Boom returns home to close out the month with a matchup against the Birmingham Squadron on Friday at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will stream live on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







