Iowa Wolves Sweep Rip City Remix in Dominant 136-117 Win

Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves swept the Rip City Remix in a dominant 136-117 win in Portland on Wednesday night.

The Wolves (16-11) were off to another hot start, shooting three quick three-pointers to put them up 9-0 and force the Remix (14-12) to call a timeout. The Wolves ended the first quarter 47-27, with Timberwolves two-way Rocco Zikarsky leading the charge with 14 points. Nate Santos followed closely behind, making four of his five attempted three-pointers. He ended the quarter with 13 points.

The Wolves put up 32 points in the second quarter, shooting 56% from the field. Seven of Iowa's nine active players put up points during the second quarter. Nate Santos added two more three-pointers, bringing his total to six. The Remix out-scored the Wolves in the second quarter 34-32, but they could not overcome the deficit and ended the half down by 18, with a score of 79-61.

The Wolves slowed down in the second half of the game, scoring 27 points in both the third and fourth quarter, respectively. Rip City started to chip away at the lead, coming within six points of the Wolves' lead during the third quarter, but they were unable to pull ahead due to the Wolves' fast pace and lights out shooting.

Four out of the five Wolves starters all had 20+ points. Leading the pack was Zyon Pullin, who had 29 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Rocco Zikarsky had a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds. He also had five blocks. Nate Santos ended the night with 22 points and seven made three-pointers. Jalen Crutcher had 23 points and five made three-pointers.

Rip City was led by guard Caleb Love, who tallied 26 points. Jayson Kent and Jaylen Martin both had 20 points. Martin also had nine rebounds.

The Wolves led by as many as 27 points, while also shooting 53.6% from the field. Rip City shot 48.4% from the field. Iowa also shot 40.9% from three, compared to Rip City's 39.4%. The Wolves out-scored the Remix in the paint, 68-52.

The Iowa Wolves return home to Casey's Center on Sunday, March 8 to play the Memphis Hustle at 1:00 PM for Women's Empowerment x Lynx Jersey game.







