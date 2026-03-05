Denver Nuggets Sign David Roddy to Two-Way Contract
Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
The Denver Nuggets announced Thursday they have signed forward David Roddy to a two-way contract. This marks the third Raptors 905 call-up of the season.
Roddy, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, has appeared in 35 games (17 starts), averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field in 27.6 minutes for the Raptors 905.
Season highlights include a 10-point, 10-rebound, and career-high nine assists against the Capital City Go Go Jan. 15. and a 17-point, career-high 15-rebound performance against the Cleveland Charge Feb. 10. He put up a season-high 28 points, six rebounds, five assists against the Charge Feb. 12. Roddy has scored in double figures 20 times, grabbed 10+ rebounds four times and recorded four double-doubles.
In 168 career NBA games (20 starts) with Memphis, Phoenix, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Houston, he owns career averages of 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field in 16.9 minutes per game.
Roddy played three seasons at Colorado State (2019-22), averaged 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 29.9 minutes in 91 career games (76 starts). He shot .522 (508-974) from the field, .319 (81-254) from three-point distance and .739 (309-418) at the foul line. In his final year as a Ram, he was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Mountain West honours.
The Minneapolis native was drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft by Philadelphia and was traded to Memphis in a draft night deal.
