Late Skyforce Run Falls Short in Santa Cruz

Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Santa Cruz, CA - A late rally came up short Friday night as the Sioux Falls Skyforce fell 110-103 to the Santa Cruz Warriors at Kaiser Permanente Arena to open a two-game series.

Sioux Falls (8-6) was paced by Jahmir Young, who finished with a game-high 33 points and eight assists. The performance marked Young's 10th straight game with at least 20 points, his third consecutive 30-point outing, and his sixth 30-point game over the last nine contests.

Santa Cruz (8-4) controlled the early tempo, taking a 26-20 lead after the first quarter and extending the margin to 51-36 at halftime. The Warriors shot efficiently in the opening half while limiting Sioux Falls to 35.7 percent shooting, creating separation through perimeter scoring and rebounding.

The Skyforce responded after the break and mounted a strong push in the fourth quarter. Sioux Falls scored 40 points in the final period and cut the deficit to two in the closing minutes, applying consistent pressure with improved ball movement and defensive activity, but was unable to fully erase the early gap.

Trevor Keels and Gabe Madsen each scored 13 points for Sioux Falls. Dennis Smith Jr. finished with 13 points on 5-11 FGA and 3-8 3PA, adding six assists, three steals, and a plus-eight plus-minus in 28 minutes as the Skyforce made their late run. Vlad Goldin added eight points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes, as well.

Santa Cruz was led by LJ Cryer, who scored 25 points while connecting on seven three-pointers. Malevy Leons added 21 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors held a 54-37 rebounding advantage and made 17 three-pointers on the night.

Both teams will meet again Saturday at 9:00 PM CST to close out the two-game series.







NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.