South Bay Lakers Fall to Mexico City Capitanes

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Mexico City Capitanes 123-113 Thursday night at UCLA Health Training Center, moving to 5-6 in the regular season and 4-1 at home.

Five South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way guards Nick Smith Jr. and Chris Mañon, who each finished with 25 points. Smith Jr. added nine assists, three rebounds and two blocks while Mañon contributed four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Center Kylor Kelley recorded his team-leading sixth double-double of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Guard RJ Davis scored 21 points, marking his fourth consecutive 20-point game, while adding three rebounds and three assists. Rookie forward Arthur Kaluma set a career high with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Mexico City built a 16-point lead in the first half. An 11-2 run in the third quarter pulled South Bay within one, but the Capitanes regained control in the fourth quarter, extending the margin to 18 points with three minutes remaining.

Eight Mexico City players scored in double figures, tied for the most of any South Bay opponent this season (Dec. 2 at Salt Lake City). Guard Boo Buie III led the Capitanes with 19 points and eight assists. Forward LJ Figueroa added 17 points, while guards Ahmad Caver and Wade Taylor IV each scored 16 points. Forward James Bouknight finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, center Tomas Chapero recorded 12 points, forward RJ Melendez added 11 points, and center Felipe Haase scored 10 points.

