Block Party Fuels South Bay Win over Memphis

Published on January 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Memphis Hustle 113-101 Tuesday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 4-1 in the regular season.

Six South Bay players scored in double figures, led by guard Kobe Bufkin, who finished with 27 points (6-11 FG), eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. Bufkin set season-highs in both rebounds and steals. Center Kylor Kelley recorded his team-leading fourth double-double of the season with 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks, marking the most blocks in a game by a South Bay player this season. Forward Anton Watson added 18 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks. Guard RJ Davis tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Forward Arthur Kaluma tied a personal season high with 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3FG), five rebounds, two assists and one steal as a reserve, while forward Tevian Jones added 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3FG).

South Bay set a season high with 14 blocks and held Memphis to 101 points, the lowest output by an opponent this regular season. South Bay never trailed in the contest.

Guard Jahmai Mashack led Memphis with 18 points (8-13 FG), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. Forward Jordan Minor added 16 points (6-9 FG) and guard Lucas Williamson scored 15 points as reserves. Forward Charlie Brown Jr. finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals. Forward Nate Hinton recorded 12 points and eight rebounds, while guard Tyler Burton posted 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

South Bay travels to Austin, Texas to take on the Spurs in a back-to-back on Friday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 10 before returning to UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 14 against the San Diego Clippers.







