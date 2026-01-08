Long Island Nets Acquire Jamal Mashburn Jr.

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. from the available player pool.

Mashburn Jr. (6'2", 195) appeared in six NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament games for the Westchester Knicks this season, recording averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.9 minutes per game and scoring in double figures four times. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Miami native played his final collegiate season (2024-25) at Temple University following three seasons (2021-24) at the University of New Mexico and one season (2020-21) at the University of Minnesota. In 23 games (all starts) last season for the Owls, Mashburn Jr. averaged 22.0 points per game, which led the AAC, along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 36.0 minutes per contest en route to All-AAC Second Team honors. He previously led the Mountain West Conference in scoring with 19.1 points per game during his junior season at New Mexico and was named to the 2022-23 All-MWC First Team.







