Boom Goes Noblesville, Raptors 905 Return to the Win Column

Raptors 905 (6-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Noblesville Boom (3-4) in their first of back-to-back matchups, 107-95.

Alijah Martin led the charge for the 905 with a game-high 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block, while Jalen Slawson added 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks for Noblesville.

Quincy Guerrier returned to action, putting up 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Red and Black. For the Boom, Caleb Martin put up 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in the loss.

The two teams meet again Thursday at 7:30 PM to close out their season series.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 22 29 29 27 107 MARTIN 24 SARR/RODDY 8 JOINER/ HOGGARD 5

BOOM 29 22 24 20 95 SLAWSON 16 MARTIN 9 MARTIN/GUY 6







