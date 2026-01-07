Legends Drop Second Straight to Capitanes

Mexico City, MX - The Texas Legends (2-6) wrapped up their two-game series in Mexico City with a 122-109 loss to the Capitanes (5-2) Tuesday night at Arena CDMX.

The Legends kept it close early, holding a 26-21 lead after the first quarter, but Mexico City responded with a 35-point second quarter to grab momentum before the break. The Capitanes never looked back, outscoring Texas by 13 in the second half to secure their fourth straight win.

Miles Kelly paced the Legends with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-7 from deep. Dalano Banton followed with 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 points and four boards. Jordan Hall came off the bench to contribute 12 points and seven rebounds, and Mark Armstrong chipped in 12 as well.

For Mexico City, LJ Figueroa and James Bouknight led the scoring effort with 20 points apiece. Ahmad Caver added 19 points and a game-high eight assists, while Andersson Garcia and Felipe Haase combined for 25 points off the bench.

The Legends will return home to Frisco to begin a back-to-back set against the Cleveland Charge, on Friday, January 9th, tip-off at 7:30PM CT at Comerica Center.

