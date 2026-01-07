Seven Can't Miss Home Games San Diego Clippers Jam-Packed January Features Collectors' Night, Star Wars Night and Throwback Night

The San Diego Clippers return home following their comeback victory over the Long Island Nets to play their first home game of the New Year, kicking off a month that features seven home games.

The Clippers make their return on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Iowa Wolves, with fans receiving a wig giveaway. Saturday features one of the season's most anticipated events: Collectors Night. In partnership with NinjaXChange, a local Carlsbad card shop, the Clippers will host a trading card show from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the plaza. Collectors and fans can buy, sell, and trade cards with vendors while enjoying exclusive autograph sessions with San Diego Strikeforce and Sockers players. PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), the game's presenting sponsor, will offer on-site card grading drop-off services. During the game, fans will receive a KC figurine and trading card and can create personalized cards at a custom photo booth. The Clippers will wear special gold and white jerseys, with players participating in a post-game autograph session.

On January 15, the homestand continues against the Windy City Bulls with rally towel giveaways.

The Oklahoma City series on January 23-24 features Temporary Tattoo Night followed by the highly anticipated Star Wars Night. This fan-favorite theme returns with the team wearing Star Wars-themed jerseys and fans receiving lightsaber thundersticks.

January concludes with a back-to-back series against the College Park Skyhawks on January 30-31. Friday's College Night includes commemorative pint glass giveaways, while Saturday's Throwback Night features the team in baby blue jerseys with fans receiving an exclusive Bill Walton bobblehead, honoring the legendary Hall of Fame center.

