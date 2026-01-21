Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle
Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns today completed a trade with the Memphis Hustle, acquiring the returning player rights to Charles Matthews and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft (via the Capital City Go-Go). In exchange, the Valley Suns trade Paul Watson to the Hustle.
Matthews (6'-6", 205 pounds) averaged 2.7 points over 13 games with the Memphis Hustle on 45.2% shooting during the 2024-25 season. He has played in a total of 80 games over four years in the NBA G League. The Chicago Native split his college career between Kentucky (2015-16) and Michigan (2016-19). During two seasons at Michigan, Matthews played 75 games and averaged 12.6 points per game.
NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2026
- New York Knicks Sign Dillon Jones to Two-Way Contract - Westchester Knicks
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle - Valley Suns
- NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Japanese Basketball Icon in Line to Play in Greensboro on January 30 and 31 - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Long Island Nets - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- San Diego Clippers Split Season Series against Mexico City Capitanes Despite Jahmyl Telfort and John Poulakdias Career Nights - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.