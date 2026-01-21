Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns today completed a trade with the Memphis Hustle, acquiring the returning player rights to Charles Matthews and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft (via the Capital City Go-Go). In exchange, the Valley Suns trade Paul Watson to the Hustle.

Matthews (6'-6", 205 pounds) averaged 2.7 points over 13 games with the Memphis Hustle on 45.2% shooting during the 2024-25 season. He has played in a total of 80 games over four years in the NBA G League. The Chicago Native split his college career between Kentucky (2015-16) and Michigan (2016-19). During two seasons at Michigan, Matthews played 75 games and averaged 12.6 points per game.







