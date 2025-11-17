Boom rally Late But Iowa Wolves Hold on in Des Moines, 137-133

Published on November 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Des Moines, IA - The Noblesville Boom (0-5) nearly pulled off a massive comeback Sunday, but the Iowa Wolves (3-1) held on late to hand the Boom a 137-133 loss in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Iowa controlled the game early, pushing the pace and shooting efficiently to take a 79-61 halftime lead. Jalen Slawson led Noblesville with 15 points and 4 rebounds in the first half, while Kyle Guy added 14 points and 6 assists. Gabe McGlothan scored 11.

The Wolves maintained their advantage through the third quarter, but the Boom erupted in the fourth. Guy recorded a double-double as Noblesville stormed back from 25 down, drilling a three that pulled the Boom within one as Iowa briefly lost its rhythm. Guy finished with 32 points, including eight 3-pointers, and 10 assists, Slawson added 31 points and 7 rebounds, McGlothan tallied 25 points and 7 rebounds, and M.J. Iraldi delivered 22 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.

Despite the surge, Iowa steadied itself in the final minutes, knocking down key shots to halt the comeback and secure the win.

Noblesville gets an immediate chance to respond when the teams meet again Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Casey's Center to close out the doubleheader in Des Moines.

