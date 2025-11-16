Gold Split Weekend Series with Motor City and Take First Loss of the Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (4-1) fell 122-117 to the Motor City Cruise (2-3) in a highly competitive matchup at Van Andel Arena. Neither team led by more than 11, and the game featured multiple swings before Motor City closed strong in the final minutes.

The Gold continued its strong perimeter shooting, hitting 48.6% from three, and outscored the Cruise 19-5 on the fast break. The Gold also received significant production from their bench, totaling 38 points to Motor City's 12.

For the second straight night, Kessler Edwards led the Gold, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds while knocking down five threes. Moses Brown delivered a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Two-way guard Curtis Jones posted a 12-point, 10-assist double-double and added six rebounds. James Akinjo contributed 19 points and eight assists, while two-way player Tamar Bates added 15 points and three steals.

Motor City was powered by a standout 41-point performance from Brice Williams. Two-way player Tolu Smith III added 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Pistons assignment player Isaac Jones tallied 19 points and eight rebounds. MSU alum Jaden Akins nearly recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds.

The Gold now hit the road to face the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Fans can watch live on ESPN+.







