Alexander and Dickinson Lead Birmingham in Win over Osceola

Published on November 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two-way players Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson combined for 54 points to lead the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, to a 122-117 win over the Osceola Magic on Sunday afternoon.

Despite offensive struggles on Friday night, Birmingham (2-3) jumped out to a much-needed 17-9 lead midway through the first quarter. Osceola (4-1) narrowed the deficit, but the Squadron remained in front, 25-23, after 12 minutes.

The Magic came out firing to start the second period, jumping ahead by five with 8:15 left in the quarter. However, momentum shifted to the Squadron, who produced a 20-5 run and took a double-digit lead with 1:51 remaining in the half. Birmingham went into the break with a 57-51 lead.

Birmingham led by one halfway through the third quarter, but a 13-0 run in less than two minutes gave Osceola its largest lead of the afternoon, 83-71, with 3:38 remaining in the period. The Squadron cut the deficit in half but still trailed by six heading into the final 12 minutes.

After a back-and-forth start, the Squadron took their first lead with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter, 97-96. However, the Magic did not go away quietly and tied the game at 109 apiece with 2:01 remaining. After yet another clutch bucket from Trey Alexander, the Squadron came up with huge stops on the defensive end and added points from Hunter Dickinson, Trhae Mitchell, and Jaden Springer to secure their second road victory of the season, 122-115.

Trey Alexander led the way with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals while shooting 10-of-18 from the field. The two-way guard came up huge for Birmingham, with 12 of his points coming in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Dickinson also had a big game, recording his fourth double-double of the season with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

The Squadron will have a weeklong break before travelling to Mexico City to face the Capitanes next Sunday and Monday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT, respectively. Next week's two-game series will be available on My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.