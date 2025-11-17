Osceola Magic Drop First Game of Season to Birmingham Squadron

Published on November 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (4-1) couldn't overcome a cold shooting night and dropped its first game of the season 122-118 to the Birmingham Squadron (2-3) on Sunday afternoon at Osceola Heritage Park. Birmingham guard Trey Alexander led all scorers with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from behind the arc.

Lester Quiñones was the leading scorer for the Magic with 24 points. Colin Castleton recorded his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds before leaving late in the third quarter with an apparent injury.

The Magic had a cold start, shooting 40.5 percent as a team and trailed 57-51 at halftime. Coming out in the second half, Castleton scored 12 points, and Alex Morales tallied nine points of his own to lead the Magic to an 89-83 advantage heading into the final frame. Birmingham, however, finished strong, shooting 11-of-18 from the field and hitting 11 free throws to come away with the win.

The Magic will start a seven-game road trip with back-to-back games against the Austin Spurs at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 20. Both games will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and fans can watch both games on ESPN+.

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park for two games on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 against the Memphis Hustle. Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

"I thought in the third quarter we played great basketball. We had a couple of injuries that hurt us; Justin Minaya went down, Colin [Castleton] went down. Tried to go small-ball, and maybe we were a little too small, but their [Birmingham Squadron] size hurt us. But we had a chance, we had a chance down two with two minutes left but not able to close it."

On November 12, the Osceola Magic took part in the Orlando Magic Youth Basketball Development Series at Meadow Woods Recreation Center. Head coach Dylan Murphy and center Will Baker joined over 50 kids from the community and led them through warmups and drills.

