Osceola Magic Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory against Squadron

Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (4-0) extended its dominant start to the season as they set a franchise record for largest margin of victory in a 120-77 win over the Birmingham Squadron (1-3) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park. The previous record was a 38-point win, when the Lakeland Magic defeated the Cleveland Charge 129-91 in March 2022.

Javonte Smart had another hot shooting night in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, all from behind the arc. The former LSU guard scored 26 total points and hit eight of the Magic's 18 total threes.

Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with a 16-point, 16-rebound performance, while Chase Hunter tallied 15 points off the bench.

Including Smart, seven Magic players scored in double figures. Two-way player Orlando Robinson, in his second game in Osceola, recorded his second double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Up Next:

The Magic will finish its early homestand against the Squadron on Sunday, November 16 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Osceola will celebrate Orlando Magic Night, presented by AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola-Orlando Magic reversible replica jersey.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy

"Javonte [Smart] plays with supreme confidence, and we have that confidence in him. He knows what the right shots are, and even when he's got it going, he still makes the right plays. Proud of him and how he's been playing to start the season and obviously we need him."

Community Corner:

On November 12, the Osceola Magic took part in the Orlando Magic Youth Basketball Development Series at Meadow Woods Recreation Center. Head coach Dylan Murphy and center Will Baker joined over 50 kids from the community and led them through warmups and drills.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Krush Brau Park for being tonight's presenting sponsor for Military Appreciation Night and the pint glasses given to fans!







