College Park Captures First Win of the Season in Sold-Out Home Opener, Defeating the Capital City Go-Go, 121-113

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-2) defeated the Capital City Go-Go (2-2), 121-113, in front of a sold-out crowd for the home opening game at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
Rookie guard Kobe Johnson tallied the first double-double of his career, finishing with a historic 15-point, 13-rebound double-double, along with six assists, five blocks and one steal in 35 minutes (6-14 FGM, 3-7 3FGM).
Johnson became the first player in College Park history to record 10-or-more points, 10-or-more rebounds, five-or-more assists, and five-or-more blocks, per Elias Sports.
Atlanta Hawks center N'Faly Dante finished with a near perfect clip on the way to a career-high 33-point, 11-rebound double-double, collecting five assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes (16-17FGM). Dating back to last season, tonight marked Dante's sixth double-double in a row, and his 13 th out of his last 15 games in the G League.
Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin joined Dante and Johnson in the double-double category, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.
The first quarter saw back-and-forth action with Capital City holding a slight 26-22 lead, with neither team holding more than a five-point advantage through the first 12 minutes.
Thanks to an 11-0 run to start the second quarter, College Park took a seven-point lead before Capital City closed the gap to end the half up 54-52. Dante netted 19 of his 33 points on a perfect 9-9 from the field, becoming the second Skyhawk in franchise history to start a game 9-9 or better.
Capital City held the lead for the majority of the third quarter, before College Park ended the last 3:22 of the quarter on a 16-4 run to take a 94-87 lead into the fourth quarter.
College Park never surrendered the advantage for the entirety of the final frame despite Capital City cutting the lead to two-points in the last five minutes, finishing with a 121-113 final.
Capital City was led by Washington Wizards assignment player Will Richard, who poured in a team-high 25 points, along with Skal Labissiere (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Leaky Black (13 points, 14 rebounds) who both finished with double-doubles.
The Skyhawks return home to College Park on Sunday, Nov. 16 th in a rematch with Capital City for the first 'Kids Day' game of the season, followed by a Wednesday evening match with the Long Island Nets on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m., one of four games to be aired on Atlanta News First (WANF).
