Herd Storms Back from 19-Point Deficit, Edged by Cleveland at the Buzzer

Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, clawed back from a 19-point halftime deficit before falling 115-113 to the Cleveland Charge in the final second.

Kira Lewis Jr. fueled the Herd with 18 points while Craig Randall II and Victor Oladipo added 15 points apiece.

The top scorer for the Cleveland Charge was Luke Travers with 21 points, followed by Norchad Omier with 18 points.

The Herd struck first as Victor Oladipo drilled a deep three to open the scoring. Johnny Davis added a layup, but Cleveland answered quickly, pushing ahead 13-7 midway through the quarter. Johnny Davis and Kira Lewis Jr. kept Wisconsin close, but the Charge closed strong with a triple and a late layup to lead 36-28.

Cleveland came out firing to stretch the advantage to double digits early in the second quarter. Craig Randall II responded with a three for Wisconsin, but the Charge continued to capitalize. Wisconsin trailed 73-57 at halftime despite Randall II and Oladipo combining for key buckets. Victor Oladipo paced the Herd with 11 points in the first half.

The momentum swung dramatically as Wisconsin exploded for a 35-14 run in the third quarter to overcome a 19-point deficit. Kira Lewis Jr. opened with a three, then added a floater and a technical free throw. Jeremiah Tilmon scored inside and converted at the line, while Randall II knocked down a pair of threes to give the Herd their first lead of the half. Johnny Davis added a free throw, and Oladipo finished at the rim as Wisconsin surged ahead 92-87 entering the fourth.

The Herd extended their lead to 13 early behind back-to-back threes from John Butler Jr. and a bucket from Pete Nance. Cleveland fought back to cut the deficit to one. With under a minute left, Pete Nance and Johnny Davis scored to keep Wisconsin ahead, but the Charge tied the game at 113 with a clutch three. After a Herd miss, Cleveland delivered an alley-oop dunk with 1.1 seconds remaining to give the Charge the 115-113 win.

The Herd will rematch the Charge tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in Cleveland. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and NBAGLeague.com.







