Skyforce Sweeps Boom, 132-123

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce swept the season series against the Noblesville Boom on Friday evening with a 132-112 victory, securing their third straight win.

HEAT two-way player Myron Gardner led Sioux Falls (3-1) with 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting and 10 rebounds, marking his third consecutive double-double. Fellow two-way player Jahmir Young added 25 points, six rebounds, and a season-high nine assists. Ethan Thompson contributed 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, along with five rebounds and eight assists. Thompson has scored 24 or more points in three of the team's first four games.

The Skyforce dominated the paint, scoring 80 points on 40-of-61 attempts- their highest total since Jan. 10, 2025, against the Westchester Knicks (90). It also marked their second straight game with at least 72 points in the paint.

Noblesville (0-4) opened the first quarter with a 14-2 run and shot 47.1% from three (8-of-17) but still trailed 36-34 after the period. Gardner posted a career-high for points in a quarter with 18 (7-of-11 FG, 3-of-6 3PT), helping the Skyforce close the frame on a 34-20 run.

Thompson led Sioux Falls in the second quarter with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, giving the Force a 63-59 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, the Skyforce capitalized with 17 points off 10 Boom turnovers and added nine second-chance points to take a 99-90 lead into the fourth quarter.

Alex Fudge scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth, helping Sioux Falls secure the victory.

The Skyforce travel to face the Windy City Bulls (2-0) on Sunday at 2:00 PM CST at NOW Arena. Noblesville heads to Iowa to take on the Wolves (2-1) at 3:00 PM CST.







