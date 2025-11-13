Skyforce Takes Home Opener over Boom

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Noblesville Boom 134-124 in the team's home opener at the Sanford Pentagon on Wednesday night.

The Skyforce (2-1) were led by two-way players Jahmir Young (35 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five rebounds, and five assists) and Myron Gardner (20 points on 7-of-18 shooting and a career-high 24 rebounds). Gardner's 24 rebounds are tied for third in Skyforce franchise history (Chris Alexander, 24 vs. Austin on Jan. 16, 2008).

Sioux Falls recorded its second straight game with 38-plus points in the opening frame, shooting 53.6 percent from the field (15-of-28) as Gardner and Dain Dainja combined for 22 points to take a five-point lead into the second quarter.

DaJuan Gordon and MJ Iraldi combined for 16 of the Boom's (0-3) 24 second-quarter points, but Noblesville trailed 66-57 at intermission.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter. Sioux Falls led 90-75 at the 3:30 mark before Noblesville went on a 14-5 run to close the frame, cutting the deficit to 95-89 entering the fourth.

Young poured in 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the fourth quarter, while Ethan Thompson added 11 to help fend off the Boom's final push and secure the Skyforce's third straight victory over the Indiana franchise.

Thompson finished with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting (3-of-6 from three), nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Dainja added 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and five rebounds. It also marked the second straight game in which Sioux Falls had three or more players score 20-plus points.

Gordon led Noblesville with 23 points, while Iraldi added 22 off the bench.

Both teams will meet again on Friday to close the two-game series. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM CST at Heritage Court.







