Maine Celtics Dropped to End Road Trip

Published on November 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. - The Maine Celtics couldn't keep up with Raptors 905 on Wednesday night, falling 111-75 in the final game of a three-game road trip. Raptors 905 never trailed the Celtics and led by as many as 40.

Maine slips to 0-3 and now turns their attention to the Celtics home opener on November 14 against the Long Island Nets. Raptors 905 improves to 3-0 and stays atop the East division in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

905 showed why they have been one of the top defenses in the G League this season, holding their opponent to less than 95 points for the third consecutive game. Wednesday's total of 75 points was one of the lowest in franchise history for the Celtics. Kendall Brown led Maine with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals. Jalen Bridges was the only other Celtic in double figures with 13 points to go with four rebounds and two steals. The Celtics shot just 31.7% (26-82) from the floor and 14.7% (5-34) from three. When Maine did find the bottom of the net, it more than likely came off a pass from a teammate. The Celtics posted 19 assists on 26 made field goals on Wednesday night.

A.J. Lawson scored 30 of his career-high 35 points in the first three quarters to lead Raptors 905. Alijah Martin added 20 points, and Jonathan Mogbo packed the stat sheet with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks. As a team, Raptors 905 shot 51.2% (42-82) from the floor, including 35.7% (10-28) from beyond the arc. 905 has won all three of their games this season by more than 30 points.

Raptors 905 started the game on a 9-0 run, capped off by a tough basket in the paint by Jonathan Mogbo. Mogbo was on assignment from the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Maine was held scoreless through the first three minutes until Hayden Gray drove through the lane for two with 8:45 left in the opening quarter. Out of the first timeout, Max Shulga found Kendall Brown for a corner three to pull Maine within five, 19-14.

Raptors 905 forced five steals in the first quarter, and with 1:09 remaining A.J. Lawson poked one away from the Celtics and scored on the other end to extend 905's lead, 34-21. Lawson led 905 with 15 points as Maine trailed 36-23 at the end of the first quarter.

Maine came out energized to start the second quarter. The Celtics outscored 905, 8-2 and Brown elevated for a poster dunk as Maine cut the deficit down to eight points. Looking to halt Maine's momentum, Lawson jumped a Celtics pass for another steal and score to put 905 back up by 10 with 8:33 to go in the first half. With 3:36 left in the half, David Roddy found Alijah Martin under the basket to put 905 in front 50-35. A free throw by Martin in the final seconds gave 905 their largest lead of the night, 56-39 at halftime. Lawson led all scorers with 24 first-half points and Martin added 10 for 905. Brown was the only Maine Celtic in double figures at the break with 13 points. Maine shot just 37.8% from the floor, including 17.6% (3-17) from the beyond the arc in the first half.

Lawson picked up where he left off, burying another three to increase 905's lead to 21. It was part of a 11-2 run by Raptors 905 to extend their lead over Maine, 67-41 with 9:07 remaining in the third quarter. The highlight of the game came at the 5:27 mark in the third quarter when Brown slashed through the lane for another thunderous slam for the Celtics. Still, Maine found themselves down by 31 after a floater dropped down for 905's Jarkel Joiner with 4:16 left in the third. The Celtics were outscored by ten in the third quarter and trailed the 905, 80-53 through three quarters.

The deficit was insurmountable for the Celtics in the fourth quarter. Raptors 905 never took their foot off the gas pedal and led by as many as 40 points in the fourth quarter Maine Head Coach Phil Pressey turned to his bench for the final ten minutes of Wednesday's contest. With 7:34 left on the clock, Lawson checked out for the final time with a career-high 35 points. Maine was outscored 55-36 in the second half as the Celtics fell to 0-3 this season.

Maine will look to bounce back on Friday night when the Celtics return home to the Portland Expo for the team's home opener at 7 PM against the Long Island Nets.







NBA G League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.