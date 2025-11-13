AJ Lawson Erupts for 35 as 905 Wins Three in a Row
Published on November 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (3-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors earned their second straight victory over the Maine Celtics (0-3) 111-75 Wednesday evening. AJ Lawson led the charge for the 905 with 35 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks. Kendall Brown put up a team-high 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Alijah Martin provided complimentary scoring for the 905, adding 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Jalen Bridges contributed 13 points in the Celtics' loss.
The 905 head on the road for a five-game road trip, beginning in Westchester Friday, November 14 at 7:00 pm.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 36 20 24 31 111 LAWSON 35 REESE 11 HEPBURN 7
Celtics 23 16 14 22 75 BROWN 17 WILLIAMS 8 SHULGA 7
NBA G League Stories from November 12, 2025
- AJ Lawson Erupts for 35 as 905 Wins Three in a Row - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Takes Home Opener over Boom - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Nab First Win of the Season - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Dropped to End Road Trip - Maine Celtics
- Hustle Fall to Texas Legends, 118-105 - Memphis Hustle
- Series Preview: Skyforce vs Boom - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Raptors 905 Stories
- AJ Lawson Erupts for 35 as 905 Wins Three in a Row
- Raptors 905 Sweep Opening Weekend Series over College Park
- Raptors 905 Open Season with Victory over College Park
- Raptors 905 Announce Opening Night Roster
- Raptors 905 Announce Basketball Operations and Coaching Changes