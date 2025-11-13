Charge Nab First Win of the Season

DETROIT, MI - The Cleveland Charge (1-2) earned their first victory of the season, 121-111, over the Motor City Cruise (1-2) at Wayne State Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Cleveland's Miller Kopp led the way in the win with 29 points on 9-of-18 three-pointers and seven rebounds, one three-point make away from tying the Charge franchise record in a game. Norchad Omier posted his third double-double in the first three games of the season with 19 points, 10 boards and two blocks. Chaney Johnson and Tristan Enaruna each scored 22 points for the Charge

Motor City's John Ukomado hit 6-of-9 threes and 13-of-24 overall from the field to score a game-high 33 with eight rebounds and two blocks. Jaden Akins and Charles Bediako each added 21 points for the Cruise.

The Charge are back at Cleveland Public Hall for their home opener this Friday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

