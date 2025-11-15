Charge Down the Herd

Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge forward Luke Travers

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (2-2) came back to defeat the Wisconsin Herd (0-3), 115-113, in front of 4,604 at Public Hall on Friday night for the team's home opener.

After leading by 19 at one point in the first half, the Charge found themselves trailing by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland tied the game 113-113 on a Miller Kopp triple with 52.8 seconds left. After three consecutive defensive stops, the Charge drew a play out of a timeout that freed Luke Travers up for an alley oop dunk with 1.1 seconds left for the game's deciding bucket.

Travers finished with a game-high 21 points plus seven rebounds in 32 minutes. Chaney Johnson had a double-double of 17 points, 10 boards and two blocks in 31 minutes off the bench. Norchad Omier had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Kopp ended the game with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Tristan Enaruna added 16 points and six rebounds.

Former Charge F Pete Nance scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Herd in defeat. Victor Oladipo had 15 points and four steals for Wisconsin, who had eight different players score in double figures.

