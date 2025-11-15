Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123

SIOUX FALLS, SD -The Noblesville Boom put up a strong fight Friday night in Sioux Falls, but a late surge by the Skyforce handed Noblesville a 132-123 defeat in game four of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Jalen Slawson set the tone early, knocking down three first-quarter three-pointers and finishing the half with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Despite his hot start, the Boom trailed 36-34 after one. Kyle Guy added 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in the opening half, highlighted by a rainbow three-pointer at the buzzer to keep the Boom within striking distance. Noblesville went into halftime down 63-59.

The Boom entered the fourth quarter down 99-90 and made another push, but the Skyforce pulled away late to secure their second straight win over Noblesville. Slawson closed with 28 points and 10 rebounds, one of two Boom double-doubles on the night along with Steven Ashworth. Guy added 21 points, while Gabe McGlothan scored 18, and DaJuan Gordon contributed 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Despite multiple standout performances, the Boom couldn't slow Sioux Falls' scoring in the final minutes.

Noblesville was without Head Coach Tom Hankins, who missed the game to celebrate the birth of his first grandchild. Associate Head Coach Justin Wetzel served as acting head coach.

The Boom now head to Des Moines for a doubleheader against the Iowa Wolves at Casey's Center on Sunday and Monday.

