Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Capital City Go-Go
Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Friday's Opening Night game against the Capital City Go-Go has officially sold out and a limited number of general admission tickets are still available. It marks the first sellout of the 2025-26 season, and the fourth-straight home opening sellout dating back to the 2022-23 season.
The home opener marks the first of a three-game homestretch, followed by a rematch with Capital City on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., and a Wednesday evening contest against the Long Island Nets on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.
Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.
NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2025
- College Park Captures First Win of the Season in Sold-Out Home Opener, Defeating the Capital City Go-Go, 121-113 - College Park Skyhawks
- Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Sweeps Boom, 132-123 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Osceola Magic Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory against Squadron - Osceola Magic
- Charge Down the Herd - Cleveland Charge
- 905 Defeat Knicks in Final Seconds, Win Four in a Row - Raptors 905
- Herd Storms Back from 19-Point Deficit, Edged by Cleveland at the Buzzer - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Roll to First Win of Season - Maine Celtics
- Magic Top Squadron in Kissimmee - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Capital City Go-Go - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- College Park Captures First Win of the Season in Sold-Out Home Opener, Defeating the Capital City Go-Go, 121-113
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Capital City Go-Go
- College Park Skyhawks and Gray Media's Atlanta News First Announce Partnership to Broadcast All Skyhawks Homegames on Peachtree Sports Network
- College Park Skyhawks Announce Opening Night Roster
- College Park Preview for the 2025-26 NBA G League Season