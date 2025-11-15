Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Capital City Go-Go

Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Friday's Opening Night game against the Capital City Go-Go has officially sold out and a limited number of general admission tickets are still available. It marks the first sellout of the 2025-26 season, and the fourth-straight home opening sellout dating back to the 2022-23 season.

The home opener marks the first of a three-game homestretch, followed by a rematch with Capital City on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., and a Wednesday evening contest against the Long Island Nets on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.

Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.







