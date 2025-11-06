College Park Skyhawks Announce Opening Night Roster

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks today announced the team's opening night roster under second-year head coach Steve Klei, which includes two returners from the 2024-25 season in Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin and second-year guard Dwight Murray Jr.

Four players join Toppin and Murray Jr. who played on the Atlanta Hawks 2025 NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League team: Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Eli Ndiaye, Javan Johnson, Kobe Johnson, and Deivon Smith.

Ndiaye and Toppin are joined by fellow Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan, who was signed by the Hawks in August and eventually converted to a two-way contract in October. Ndiaye and Toppin both signed two-way deals with Atlanta in July, with the three combining for a total of 198 NBA games played.

The Skyhawks begin the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season on Friday, Nov. 7, with a trip to Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to take on the Raptors 905 at 7:30 p.m. on the Roku Sports Channel.

# Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Exp. College Acquired Via Pronunciation

33 Caleb Houstan* F 6-8 205 1/9/03 3 Michigan NBA Two-Way Houston

11 Basheer Jihad F 6-9 220 12/13/03 R Arizona State LPT Contract Bah-sheer jee-had

1 Javan Johnson F 6-6 192 1/5/99 2 Depaul Returning Rights JAY-vin

00 Kobe Johnson G 6-6 200 1/15/03 R UCLA Affiliate Rights

98 Seth Maxwell C 7-0 235 11/21/98 1 Indiana Wesleyan Returning Rights

5 Dwight Murray Jr. G 6-0 180 1/31/00 1 Rider Returning Rights

30 Eli Ndiaye* F 6-8 209 6/26/04 R Real Madrid (Spain) NBA Two-way El-lee EN-jai

24 Tyler Polley F 6-9 215 4/7/99 1 UConn Returning Rights Paul-ee

2 Erik Reynolds II G 6-2 192 9/17/02 R St. Joseph's Available Player Pool

4 Deivon Smith G 6-0 175 3/8/02 R St. John's Affiliate Rights DAY-von

0 Jacob Toppin* F 6-8 200 5/8/00 2 Kentucky NBA Two-Way TOP-in

7 MJ Walker F 6-5 215 3/28/98 4 Florida State Returning Rights

3 Malik Williams C 6-11 250 8/26/98 2 Louisville Returning Rights

*Indicates NBA Two-Way

The Skyhawks will welcome fans back to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go to open a three game homestand. Fans interested in attending can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370 for more information.







NBA G League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.