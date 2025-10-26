College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced their 2025-26 training camp schedule today, which will be held from Monday, Oct. 27 through Wednesday, Nov. 5. The schedule and location for each day can be found below, with the Skyhawks' annual Media Day set for Sunday, Nov. 2, at 11:45 a.m. at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

College Park Skyhawks Training Camp Schedule:

Monday, Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Tuesday, Oct. 28 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Wednesday, Oct. 29 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Sunday, Nov. 2 - Media Day from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Gateway Center Arena @ College Park

Monday, Nov. 3 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.| Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Tuesday, Nov. 4 - 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.| Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Wednesday, Nov. 5 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.| State Farm Arena

Please note that all times listed are subject to change.

The Skyhawks also announced their training camp roster, which consists of players acquired via returning player rights, affiliate player rights, LPT contracts, and those acquired during Saturday's NBA G League Draft:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. NBA/G Exp. College Acquired Via

Lamont Butler G 6-2 200 R Kentucky Affiliate Rights

Caleb Houstan* F 6-8 205 3 Michigan NBA Two-Way

Basheer Jihad F 6-9 220 R Arizona State LPT Contract

Javan Johnson F 6-6 192 2 DePaul Returning Rights

Kobe Johnson G 6-6 200 R UCLA Affiliate Rights

Tyrin Lawrence G 6-4 200 R Georgia G League Draft

Seth Maxwell C 7-0 235 1 Indiana Wesleyan Returning Rights

Dwight Murray Jr. G 6-0 180 1 Rider Returning Rights

Eli Ndiaye* F 6-8 209 R Real Madrid (Spain) NBA Two-Way

Tyler Polley F 6-9 215 1 UConn Returning Rights

Deivon Smith G 6-0 175 R St. John's Affiliate Rights

Jacob Toppin* F 6-8 200 2 Kentucky NBA Two-Way

MJ Walker Jr. F 6-5 215 4 Florida State Returning Rights

Malik Williams C 6-11 250 2 Louisville Returning Rights

Lök Wur F 6-9 210 R Grand Canyon LPT Contract

Jacob Toppin and Dwight Murray Jr. spent time with the Skyhawks during the 2024-25 season, while Lamont Butler, Javan Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Eli Ndiaye, and Deivon Smith joined Toppin and Murray Jr. on the Atlanta Hawks 2025 NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League team.

On Saturday afternoon, the Skyhawks also added Tyrin Lawrence in the first round of the 2025 NBA G League Draft, a five-year guard who played four years at Vanderbilt and his final year at the University of Georgia.

"A lot of work has gone into this offseason, and we're excited to see this new group of guys compete during training camp," said Skyhawks General Manager Aaron Evans. "I know both our coaching staff and players will be ready to go on Monday."

College Park begins the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season with a two-game road trip at Raptors 905 on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

The Skyhawks will welcome fans back to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Friday, Nov. 14 against the Capital City Go-Go to open a three-game homestretch. The home opener is set to tip at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Nov. 16 rematch with Capital City at 2 p.m., before closing with the Long Island Nets on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Fans interested in attending the opening home slate or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.







