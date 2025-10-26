Skyforce Selects Five in 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team has selected five players in the 2025 NBA G League Draft, including Cam Carter (sixth), Josh Cohen (14th), Dischon Thomas (35th), Darius Maddox (37th) and Tyler Hawkins (47th).

Carter, a 6-3, 190-pound guard out of LSU, was selected sixth overall in a trade from Osceola via Capital City, in which the Skyforce sent a 2026 NBA G League Draft pick (via the Wisconsin Herd) and a 2027 second-round pick to acquire the selection. Carter played his senior season at LSU after two seasons at Kansas State (2022-24) and two at Mississippi State (2020-22). In his final collegiate season, he started all 33 games and averaged 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 39.2 percent three-point shooting and 83.6 percent from the free-throw line. Carter was named All-SEC Honorable Mention and finished his college career with 1,284 points, 409 rebounds and 225 assists in 124 appearances (72 starts).

Cohen, a 6-10, 220-pound forward from USC, was taken with the 14th overall pick. He played his final collegiate season at USC (2024-25) after standout campaigns at UMass (2023-24) and Saint Francis (PA) (2018-23). At UMass, he was named All-Atlantic 10 First Team, averaging 21.0 points and 8.3 rebounds on 58.8 percent shooting. A year earlier, Cohen was the NEC Co-Player of the Year at Saint Francis. Over his five-year career, he totaled more than 1,900 points and 800 rebounds.

Thomas, a 6-9, 235-pound forward out of Montana, was selected 35th overall in the second round. He played two seasons for the Grizzlies (2022-24) after spending three at Colorado State (2019-22). In his final collegiate season, Thomas appeared in 32 games (all starts) and averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 45.8 percent shooting and 40.8 percent from three in 27.6 minutes per game. He earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors and helped Montana to a 23-11 record and postseason appearance.

Maddox, a 6-5, 195-pound guard from George Mason, was taken 37th overall. He played two seasons with the Patriots (2022-24) after three at Virginia Tech. As a senior, Maddox averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, earning All-Atlantic 10 Third Team honors. A career 38.5 percent shooter from three, Maddox ranked among the league's top perimeter threats throughout his college career.

Hawkins, a 6-3, 175-pound guard from Barry University, rounded out the Skyforce's draft class at 47th overall. He played two seasons with the Buccaneers (2022-24) after a year at Pittsburg State. As a senior, Hawkins averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 25 games, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the line.

Rd Pick Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From

1 6 Cam Carter G 6-3 190 3/17/03 LSU

1 14 Josh Cohen F 6-10 220 5/29/01 USC

2 35 Dischon Thomas F 6-9 235 3/29/00 Montana

2 37 Darius Maddox G 6-5 195 11/22/01 George Mason

2 47 Tyler Hawkins G 6-3 175 1/16/99 Barry







NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2025

Skyforce Selects Five in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.