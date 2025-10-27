Greensboro Swarm Announces 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 26, 2025

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today its training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Swarm's 17-man training camp roster includes three two-way Charlotte Hornets players in KJ Simpson, Drew Peterson and Antonio Reeves and five Swarm returners: Keyontae Johnson, Terrell Brown Jr., Marcus Garrett, Isaih Moore and the Swarm's all-time leading scorer, Jaylen Sims.

Its offseason also included the addition of the 2024-25 NBA G League blocks leader, Ibou Badji, DJ Rodman, who helped the Hornets capture the NBA Summer League Championship in July, and Brandon Slater via trades. The roster was solidified following its 2025 NBA G League Draft haul, which featured two additions in No. 23 overall pick Olisa Akonobi and undrafted acquisition DJ Burns.

The Swarm also added the 2025 NCAA Scoring Champion, Eric Dixon, and Jonas Aidoo to the roster as affiliate players, while a pair of local tryout players in Josiah Allick and Jairus Hamilton round out the roster.

Training camp opens Monday, Oct. 27, at Novant Health Fieldhouse, as the Swarm prepare to tip off its 2025-26 campaign on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET against the Maine Celtics.

A full roster can be found below:

NO. NAME HT WT POS DOB SCHOOL/FROM ACQUIRED

00 Jonas Aidoo 6-11 264 C 12/10/02 Arkansas Affiliate

9 Olisa Akonobi 7-0 235 C 1/11/00 Alabama A&M G League Draft

8 Josiah Allick 6-8 235 F 6/2/01 Nebraska Local Tryout

41 Ibou Badji 7-1 231 C 10/13/02 Senegal Trade

3 Terrell Brown Jr. 6-3 180 G 4/23/98 Washington Returning Rights

20 DJ Burns 6-9 300 C 10/13/00 North Carolina State Player Pool

43 Eric Dixon 6-7 260 F 1/26/01 Villanova Affiliate

14 Marcus Garrett 6-6 196 G 11/9/98 Kansas Returning Rights

6 Jairus Hamilton 6-8 230 F 1/11/00 Western Kentucky Local Tryout

7 Keyontae Johnson 6-5 241 F 5/24/00 Kansas State Returning Rights

0 Isaih Moore 6-10 200 F 8/30/00 Fresno State Returning Rights

10 DJ Rodman 6-6 216 G 4/25/01 Southern California Trade

30 Jaylen Sims 6-6 217 G 12/11/98 North Carolina-Wilmington Returning Rights

34 Brandon Slater 6-7 220 F 9/14/99 Villanova Trade

13 Drew Peterson 6-8 205 F 11/9/99 Southern California Two-Way

12 Antonio Reeves 6-5 205 G 11/20/00 Kentucky Two-Way

25 KJ Simpson 6-2 189 G 8/8/02 Colorado Two-Way

*- All measurements barefoot







