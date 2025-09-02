Greensboro Swarm Announce 2025-26 Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm announced its 2025-26 season schedule today, with the team tipping off its 10th anniversary season at home on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Maine Celtics.

During the 2025-26 season, the Swarm will host 14 home weekend games at Novant Health Fieldhouse, including seven on Fridays, six on Saturdays and one on Sunday. All Saturday home games will tip off at 6 p.m. The Swarm schedule features a seven-game homestand that spans from March 4 through March 18. Its 24-game home slate will feature a collection of promotions, which will be announced at a later date.

Fans can secure their seats for the Swarm's 10th anniversary season through a variety of ticketing options, including full season tickets, single-game tickets and its new 10-for-$10 mini pack - a flexible package that allows fans to select 10 games from designated bleacher seating. Tickets are available by calling 336-907-3600 or by visiting gsoswarm.com.

A yearly tradition, the Swarm will host a pair of Education Day games this season: the first on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. against the Raptors 905, and the second on March 4 at 11 a.m. versus the Long Island Nets. The schedule includes a collection of holiday-season matchups, beginning with a post-Thanksgiving contest on Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go, followed by year-end home games on Dec. 27, 29 and New Year's Eve.

For its fifth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: its 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7, and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

The complete 2025-26 season schedule is available here. If fans are interested in Swarm season tickets, group experiences or other ticket opportunities, please call 336-907-3600 or visit gsoswarm.com.







NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.