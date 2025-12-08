Swarm Posts Second-Quarter Surge, Defeats Knicks 118-91

GREENSBORO, NC - A 26-2 second-quarter run fueled the Greensboro Swarm to a 118-91 victory over the Westchester Knicks on Sunday at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

With the result, the Greensboro Swarm moved to 8-4 in Tip-Off Tournament play and currently slot in positioning for a spot in the Winter Showcase Tournament. For Westchester, it moves to 1-10.

Terrell Brown Jr. finished with a pair of career highs with 27 points on five made 3-point shots. Jaylen Sims and Keyontae Johns added 23 and 17 points respectively, while Eric Dixon led all bench players with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Nick Jourdain paced Westchester with 20 points while Trey Jemison posted eight points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

The first quarter saw the Swarm carry a 19-18 lead after nine lead changes and three ties. Action lived around the interior for the Knicks, tallying all nine of their makes in the paint, while the Swarm used a trio of threes to lift the stint.

Greensboro held Westchester quiet on its first 12 shots to open the second quarter, marking 11 unanswered points to open the frame and a 26-2 run before its first make - a Toby Okani 3-point shot at the 3:24 mark. The Swarm's lead inflated to as large as 27 points in the period, backed by 17 points from Terrell Brown Jr. to lead 56-31 at halftime.

Brown Jr. outscored the Knicks, 17-13, in the second quarter, fueled by five made threes (5-of-6 3PT), a career-best in the category in only six minutes of game action. The effort charged the Swarm's eight made threes in the first half (8-of-20 3PT) and bested a 1-of-16 stint from the Knicks.

The Swarm led wire-to-wire in the second half, holding a 24-point, 90-66 lead at the end of three quarters and an advantage as high as 31.

Next up, the Greensboro Swarm close its 14-game Tip-Off Tournament slate, traveling to face the College Park Skyhawks on Dec. 12 and 14. It then travels to the NBA G League Winter Showcase, scheduled from Dec. 19-22, before returning home against the Iowa Wolves on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets for the home contest are available here.

Game Notes:

Terrell Brown Jr. outscored the Knicks, 17-13, in the second quarter - fueled by five made threes - a career best with 27 points and made threes (previous of three).

The Swarm held its largest lead in a game this season, going up as large as 31 points during play.

Greensboro mounted a pair of large leads in its two-game set, leading by 28 points in Friday's contest.

The Knicks went 0-of-12 to open the second quarter, spurring a 26-2 Swarm run.

The Swarm held Westchester to a 7-of-36 (19.4%) output from 3-point range - the 11th-lowest percentage by an opponent in franchise history.







